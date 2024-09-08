Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $543.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

