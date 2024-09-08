Lynch & Associates IN Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

FTEC stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $118.39 and a twelve month high of $181.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

