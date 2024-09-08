Lynch & Associates IN Sells 486 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

