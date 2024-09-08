LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

