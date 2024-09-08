MagnetGold (MTG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,278.19

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $10.76 million and $1,278.19 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

