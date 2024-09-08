Magnolia Group LLC Has $115.16 Million Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Magnolia Group LLC reduced its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,398,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent comprises 17.5% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Magnolia Group LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $115,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FYBR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,498,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,426. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

