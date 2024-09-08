MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,591 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.9% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,417,000. Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.5% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in Adobe by 47.2% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $563.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.52.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

