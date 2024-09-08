MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Trading Down 3.1 %

American Express stock opened at $244.06 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $261.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average is $234.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

