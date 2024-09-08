MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95,389 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $2,954,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $5,468,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $120.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

