MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,983 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6,508.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 340,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 335,630 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 61,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,225,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $200,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Shares of DIS opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

