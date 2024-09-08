MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 255,326 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA opened at $212.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.