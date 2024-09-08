MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $255.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.50. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

