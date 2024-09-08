MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after acquiring an additional 388,363 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,855,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 387.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 332,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 264,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

