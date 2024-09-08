MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,546 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 586,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,164,000 after purchasing an additional 581,671 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $24,048,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $47.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.