MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 1.5% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3,580.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.454 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.