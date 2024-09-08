Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Cut by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

MPC stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.32.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.