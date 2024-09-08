Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.44.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.60. 3,355,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,481. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

