Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for about 1.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $29,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $68.34 and a 1 year high of $108.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average is $89.53. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

