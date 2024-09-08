Matrix Service (MTRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 9th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Matrix Service Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $9.37 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $255.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.
Matrix Service Company Profile
