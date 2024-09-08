Matrix Service (MTRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 9th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $9.37 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $255.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

