McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.700-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

McKesson Stock Down 2.1 %

McKesson stock opened at $504.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.64. McKesson has a 52 week low of $412.64 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $624.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

