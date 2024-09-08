McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.700-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

McKesson Stock Down 2.1 %

McKesson stock opened at $504.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.64. McKesson has a 52 week low of $412.64 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $624.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

