Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.16

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and traded as low as $48.12. Merus shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 777,852 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Merus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 476.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merus

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $422,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,452 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Merus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

