Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $18.04 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $18.04 million and $622,392.22 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

