Metal Price Reaches $0.85 (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $56.80 million and $1.61 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official message board for Metal is metall2.com/news. Metal’s official website is metall2.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

