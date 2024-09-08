Meter Governance Price Down 21.1% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $12.55 million and $40,804.46 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,383,020 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,178 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

