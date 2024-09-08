Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Mi-Pay Group PLC (LON:MPAY – Get Free Report) were up 11.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 405,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 703,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Mi-Pay Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £549,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.00.

About Mi-Pay Group

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

