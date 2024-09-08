Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.78. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 126,187 shares changing hands.
Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $75.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.
Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.
Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.
