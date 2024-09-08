Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 2.8% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average of $286.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $322.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.