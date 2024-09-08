Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter worth $476,000. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ESP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

