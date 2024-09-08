Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 14,759 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,759 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 18.2% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,613. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.76.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

