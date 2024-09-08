Morton Community Bank Buys 230 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Morton Community Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,411,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 70.4% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $866.92. 748,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $848.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $811.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $903.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.