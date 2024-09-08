Morton Community Bank Has $2.68 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Morton Community Bank increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.78. 1,210,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,251. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

