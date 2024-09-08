Morton Community Bank Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Morton Community Bank raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $566.63. 976,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $524.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $578.73.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

