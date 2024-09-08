Morton Community Bank Purchases 3,272 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Morton Community Bank increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

LNT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.58. 996,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,104. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.