Morton Community Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Morton Community Bank lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 27.1% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 181,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 725.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 907,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,444,000 after purchasing an additional 797,096 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.91. 4,731,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,849. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.