Morton Community Bank Sells 2,273 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Morton Community Bank decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of Morton Community Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 281.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,676.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,075.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 40,972 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE RF traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,837,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,071. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.