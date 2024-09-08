Morton Community Bank Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Morton Community Bank lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 207,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 14,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,699. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

