Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 3,009 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.7% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $828.73.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $9.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $876.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,834. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $540.23 and a 52-week high of $918.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $857.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.19. The company has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

