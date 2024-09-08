Mount Lucas Management LP Has $2.83 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 0.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank raised its position in Copart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Copart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Copart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $49.46. 7,844,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,760. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

