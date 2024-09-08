Mount Lucas Management LP Lowers Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for about 1.4% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $103,354,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $41,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after buying an additional 812,257 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $35,910,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 452.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 713,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 584,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. 7,921,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,591,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

