Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total value of $1,894,308.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,101 shares in the company, valued at $24,142,033.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,504,054. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Chubb stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.50. 1,722,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,882. The company has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $202.55 and a twelve month high of $293.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.91 and a 200-day moving average of $260.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

