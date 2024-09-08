Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 1,382 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,245,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,496. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $69.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

