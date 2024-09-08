Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 1,459 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 291.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 359,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

