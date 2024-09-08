Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 2,140 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,956,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

EWI stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 295,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,412. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $427.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

