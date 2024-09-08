Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 42 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $547.76. 409,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $548.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

