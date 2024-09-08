Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 585 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 496.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,779,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,251,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. 2,680,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,547. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

