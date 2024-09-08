Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 91 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 86,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 101.3% during the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 121,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 61,074 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,394. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

