Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.13

Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.13 and traded as high as $21.74. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 4,141 shares changing hands.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

