Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Movano Stock Up 3.3 %

MOVE opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Movano has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Movano in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Movano by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 413,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movano by 50.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,630,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movano by 113.8% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

