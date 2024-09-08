Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Movano Stock Up 3.3 %
MOVE opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Movano has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.
