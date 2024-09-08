MRA Advisory Group Acquires 111 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,960 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.