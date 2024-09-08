MRA Advisory Group Has $1.87 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MRA Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,608 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

